Warning about wasting emergency services time after tyre fire in Buncrana

Gardaí have warned people about wasting emergency services time after a tyres were set on fire close to Buncrana.

On Thursday last at around 11.50pm, Gardaí received a report that a fire was in progress on the Mountain Road, Buncrana.

The Fire Services were alerted and they also attended the call. It was established that tyres and other debris had been set alight on the road.

Crime prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says incidents like these result in valuable response time being delayed potentially putting lives at risk….