A 14 year old autistic child waited over 4 hours to be seen at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department from the moment he took an epileptic seizure at home last night.

After contacting emergency services, it took over an hour for an ambulance to arrive at Jack’s home.

The family were told that delays of up to two hours were being experienced at the ED.

Jack was finally assessed at the hospital’s Emergency Department at 2:40am.

His father, Sean spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show: