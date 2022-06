Over 3,300 children under the age of 15 got antidepressant medication last year.

According to freedom of information files, it’s a 55% increase on five years earlier.

495 children under the age of 11 got the drugs in 2021, under three schemes run by the HSE.

Donegal GP Ciarán Ó Fearraigh says it may be because of problems in accessing Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services: