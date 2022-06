On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Shane Connolly, owner of Shane Connolly Cars, who has recently relocated his business to Donegal, having been based in Ballybofey since 2010.

Ciaran also talks to retail apprenticeship manager with Retail Ireland Skillnet, Oran Doherty, about the latest retail apprenticeship and degree programmes that are currently open for registration.

Listen back here: