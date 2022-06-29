Coleman Legal holding further public meetings this week

Further public meetings are being hosted this week by the Defective Blocks Ireland group and Coleman Legal following an increase in homeowners coming forward.

Over 700 affected homeowners have now joined the High Court action being represented by Coleman Legal.

The meetings are being held on Friday at 7pm at the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny and on Saturday at 11am at the Strand Hotel, Ballyliffin and at 7pm at Malin Head Community Centre.

Dave Coleman, Principal and Owner of Coleman Legal says time is of the essence for those affected by defective blocks to join the legal action: