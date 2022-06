The Manager of the Donegal Domestic Violence Service says legislation governing domestic abuse isn’t the issue but rather the implementation of it.

Yesterday Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced that sentences for domestic abusers is set to double to 10 years as part of a €360m plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Dr Marie Hainsworth told today’s Nine til Noon Show that while it is a welcome step, much more work needs to be done: