Taoiseach doesn’t rule out public inquiry into alleged sexual abuse at Donegal facility

The Taoiseach has not ruled out an independent inquiry into alleged sexual abuse at a disability facility in Donegal.

A follow-up validation report that identified a further 10 abusers in addition to the resident known as Brandon at Ard Greine Court and the Sean O’Hare Unit, Stranorlar has been submitted to Gardai who say a trawl of records is expected to be complete within 6 weeks.

Raising the matter in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle claims families have been let down by the HSE at all stages and to this day do not know the full extent of what abuse may have occurred.

He called on the Taoiseach to sanction a full public inquiry:

 

Micheal Martin while acknowledging the very serious nature of the issue did not rule out an inquiry but rather believes Gardai should complete their review before further steps are taken:

 

Full exchange:

Advertisement

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

