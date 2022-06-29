Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New Lifford Hospital could offer additional services

The HSE has confirmed that it is engaging with stakeholders with a view to include a wider offering of health and social care services at the new Community Hospital in Lifford.

Earlier this month, the HSE committed to deliver a new community hospital for the town.

After a lengthy campaign, the HSE has agreed to build a new community hospital in Lifford.

The 25 bed unit will be built on a greenfield site.

In response to a motion put forward at the recent Regional Health Forum meeting by Councillor Gerry Crawford, Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer for the Community Healthcare Organisation covering Donegal confirmed that they are engaging with other stakeholders to expand the facility to include wider health and social care services.

The final costed Business Case including the schedule for accommodation is said to be nearing completion and will then be submitted to the National Capital and Property Steering Committee for consideration.

A timeline for the proposed development will be made available once the proposal has been considered, accepted and ratified.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Funeral taking place in Donegal of girl who died in Spanish pool incident

29 June 2022
Danielle 2
News, Top Stories

Prison officer accused of smuggling drugs to Danielle McLaughlin murder suspect

29 June 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

Could be 2027 before NBP is completed

29 June 2022
lifford hospital sign
News, Top Stories

New Lifford Hospital could offer additional services

29 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Funeral taking place in Donegal of girl who died in Spanish pool incident

29 June 2022
Danielle 2
News, Top Stories

Prison officer accused of smuggling drugs to Danielle McLaughlin murder suspect

29 June 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

Could be 2027 before NBP is completed

29 June 2022
lifford hospital sign
News, Top Stories

New Lifford Hospital could offer additional services

29 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Support for protocol increasing

29 June 2022
Pearse Budget Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF emergency budget proposal to be voted on tonight

29 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube