New Lifford Hospital could offer additional services

The HSE has confirmed that it is engaging with stakeholders with a view to include a wider offering of health and social care services at the new Community Hospital in Lifford.

Earlier this month, the HSE committed to deliver a new community hospital for the town.

The 25 bed unit will be built on a greenfield site.

In response to a motion put forward at the recent Regional Health Forum meeting by Councillor Gerry Crawford, Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer for the Community Healthcare Organisation covering Donegal confirmed that they are engaging with other stakeholders to expand the facility to include wider health and social care services.

The final costed Business Case including the schedule for accommodation is said to be nearing completion and will then be submitted to the National Capital and Property Steering Committee for consideration.

A timeline for the proposed development will be made available once the proposal has been considered, accepted and ratified.