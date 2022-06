It’s emerged a man arrested with smuggling drugs to the man on trial for the murder of Danielle McLaughlin in Goa in 2017 was a prison officer.

On Wednesday, Suraj Gawade was arrested for allegedly supplying contraband to Vikat Bhagat.

A second man, Yogesh Pagi was arrested in recent days in connection with the smuggling of the drugs. He is believed to be from the the same area as Mr Bhagat.

The murder trial began in 2018 but has continued to face delays.