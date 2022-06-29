Stephen Maguire takes up top job at UK Athletics

Strabane native Stephen Maguire has been appointed technical director of UK Athletics.

Maguire, who rejected a return to the governing board last year, joins from Sport Ireland, where he had been Head of High Performance coaching for almost a year and a half.

He will replace Christian Malcolm in September and will be tasked with returning the UK as medal contenders in major competitions.

Stephen’s previous roles included Scottish Athletics Director of Performance and Coaching and Head of Sprints, Hurdles and Relays at UK Athletics.

He was named Coach of the Year in 2017 having lead GB to four team medals at the World Championships.