Support for protocol increasing

Support for the Northern Ireland Protocol in the north is increasing.

A new opinion poll for Queen’s University also found that most people in Northern Ireland oppose the UK government’s plan to scrap parts of the Brexit trade deal without EU consent.

74% think a settlement between both sides is preferable to the plans that were voted through another stage in the House of Commons this week, while over half think the protocol damages political stability in the north.

Sinn Fein caretaker communities minister Deirdre Hargey reckons the protocol is NOT what people are interested in: