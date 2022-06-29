Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Support for protocol increasing

Support for the Northern Ireland Protocol in the north is increasing.

A new opinion poll for Queen’s University also found that most people in Northern Ireland oppose the UK government’s plan to scrap parts of the Brexit trade deal without EU consent.

74% think a settlement between both sides is preferable to the plans that were voted through another stage in the House of Commons this week, while over half think the protocol damages political stability in the north.

Sinn Fein caretaker communities minister Deirdre Hargey reckons the protocol is NOT what people are interested in:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Danielle 2
News, Top Stories

Prison officer accused of smuggling drugs to Danielle McLaughlin murder suspect

29 June 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

Could be 2027 before NBP is completed

29 June 2022
lifford hospital sign
News, Top Stories

New Lifford Hospital could offer additional services

29 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Support for protocol increasing

29 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Danielle 2
News, Top Stories

Prison officer accused of smuggling drugs to Danielle McLaughlin murder suspect

29 June 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

Could be 2027 before NBP is completed

29 June 2022
lifford hospital sign
News, Top Stories

New Lifford Hospital could offer additional services

29 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Support for protocol increasing

29 June 2022
Pearse Budget Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF emergency budget proposal to be voted on tonight

29 June 2022
martinkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF will not oppose extension of Special Criminal Court

29 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube