Work ongoing to increase capacity at LUH Oncology Day Unit

Work is ongoing at Letterkenny University Hospital to increase capacity and staff working hours at the Oncology Day Unit.

The HSE National Cancer Control Programme say they are aware of capacity issues within the unit at LUH after patient treatment targets were not met due to numerous factors, including capacity issues.

A Business Case has been submitted to Saolta to extend the working hours of the Haematology/Oncology Day Ward while the facilities department at the hospital are working on plans for the reconfiguration of the existing Oncology Day Unit.

Cllr Albert Doherty raised the issue at the Regional Health Forum meeting and welcomes that capacity issues have been identified…

