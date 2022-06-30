Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
30 new jobs announced at Letterkenny based technology company

A Swiss technology company with a development centre in Letterkenny is creating around 30 new jobs.

Travizory Border Security SA plans to add 30 staff in Letterkenny by 2024 to support their growing business.

Travizory has opened an office in CoLab within the Atlantic Technological University campus, Letterkenny.

Recruitment is already underway and a core team has been established.

The company is now looking to grow the team and is seeking people for roles in software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity and machine learning.

Travizory’s solutions enable governments to digitize their borders, making them safer and more secure from terrorism and transnational crime, while also delivering a world-class travel experience that exceeds UN and ICAO standards.

Barry McLaughlin, who leads the Letterkenny Development Centre, says they are delighted with how quickly thye have been able to develop a fully-fledged operation out of our offices in Donegal.

