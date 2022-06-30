Bonagee suffer first defeat of the season

Bonagee United will have to wait at least another week if they are to win the Donegal Youth League.

They lost for the first time this season on Wednesday night, going down to a 3-2 home defeat to Keadue Rovers.

Keadue went into a 3-0 lead, through an Oran Fallon penalty and efforts from Ryan Brennan and Jack Ward. A brace from Ciaran Dalton saw Bonagee fightback but they couldn’t get that elusive equaliser which would have seen them claim the title.

Bonagee could have won the league with a draw but they now go to Drumkeen next Wednesday needing a win to secure the title.

Wednesday results;

Ballyraine 1 Ballybofey Utd 0

Bonagee 2 Keadue Rovers 3

Drumbar 5 Drumkeen 2

Letterkenny Rovers 4 Mulroy-Fanad 1

Milford Utd 1 Gweedore Celtic 0