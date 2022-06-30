Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Bonagee suffer first defeat of the season

Bonagee United will have to wait at least another week if they are to win the Donegal Youth League.

They lost for the first time this season on Wednesday night, going down to a 3-2 home defeat to Keadue Rovers.

Keadue went into a 3-0 lead, through an Oran Fallon penalty and efforts from Ryan Brennan and Jack Ward. A brace from Ciaran Dalton saw Bonagee fightback but they couldn’t get that elusive equaliser which would have seen them claim the title.

Bonagee could have won the league with a draw but they now go to Drumkeen next Wednesday needing a win to secure the title.

Wednesday results;

Ballyraine 1 Ballybofey Utd 0

Bonagee 2 Keadue Rovers 3

Drumbar 5 Drumkeen 2

Letterkenny Rovers 4 Mulroy-Fanad 1

Milford Utd 1 Gweedore Celtic 0

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2022
RNLI Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two people rescued after boat suffered mechanical issues off Malin Head

30 June 2022
BeLonGTo_RainbowBlood_1080x1350 (1)
Audio, News

‘Rainbow Blood’ a poem created by BelongTo Youth Services

30 June 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

New home for man forced to live in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

30 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2022
RNLI Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two people rescued after boat suffered mechanical issues off Malin Head

30 June 2022
BeLonGTo_RainbowBlood_1080x1350 (1)
Audio, News

‘Rainbow Blood’ a poem created by BelongTo Youth Services

30 June 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

New home for man forced to live in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

30 June 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Shortage of exam correctors causing problems for SEC

30 June 2022
Micheal Dail
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach met US President Joe Biden in Madrid last night

30 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube