An Inishowen Councillor has called for a ‘redoubling of efforts’ to secure a premises for day care services in Carndonagh.

The day hospital at Carndonagh Community Hospital remains closed as it is no longer suitable for the provision of day hospital services.

The HSE says a premises has recently been found and a technical inspection is due to be carried out.

However, Cllr Albert Doherty says more work needs to be done to quickly resolve the issue…