The non-jury Special Criminal Court will exist for at least another year, after a Dáil vote last night.

It’s mainly used in gangland cases, and needs the annual approval of TDs to continue.

Sinn Féin abstained in last night’s vote, after dropping its outright opposition to it last year.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle last night opposed the Special Criminal Court.

He called for it to be abolished.

The claims there were many instances of wrongful conviction: