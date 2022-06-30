Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Derry Vipers Youth Team looking for fresh talent


This Saturday the 2nd of July the rough and tumble of American Football returns to the North West as The Donegal Derry Vipers Youth training begins at the City of Derry Rugby Club from 10am-1pm and it’s open to anyone aged 15-18 (Boys and Girls).

“We supply all equipment, helmet shoulder pads etc” explained Vipers Youth Head Coach Niall Lyons, all you will need is a pair of boots, a gumshield and a bottle of water. No experience required in the sport, we will teach you everything!”

American Football has been growing from strength to strength in Ireland over the last decade and the Vipers already have an established senior kitted team (full contact football) and a flag football team (non Contact football). Niall’s plan is to build on the youth teams opening season in the league last year by adding to their ranks and pushing on to become even more competitive this year.

“Last year we were delighted to get the team up and running and competing against the top youth players and teams across Ireland, especially with Covid delaying things a bit” said Niall.

“We have a fantastic bunch of players from Donegal and Derry, who are now hooked on the sport and are keen to welcome new mates to our squad. American Football has a position for everyone and we really want to encourage you or your child to come out to our first training session and experience it for yourself”.

To Sign up for the Vipers Youth Team please follow the link below

www.ddvipers.com/sign-up-for-the-vipers/

