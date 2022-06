The Finner Camp 28th Infantry Battalion won the All Ireland Defence Forces Medical Services Football title for the first time on Wednesday.

The Donegal side which was captained by Gaoth Dobhair’s Odhran McFadden Ferry beat Cathal Brugha and McKee’s of Dublin in the competition decider at the Curragh in Kildare 1-13 to 1-8 after extra time.

Fellow Donegal panelist, Naomh Conaill’s Odhran Doherty was named man of the match.