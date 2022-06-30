Further calls for emergency budget as back-to-school costs reach €1,500

A child’s education should be a cherished right.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who told the Tanaiste that for many parents, the price of education is a cause of concern and anxiety.

He says that back to school costs are only adding to the pressure families are facing – mentioning one mother who said it will cost €1,700 to return her child to school this September.

He also cited a report last year that said the average back-to-school cost for a secondary school student was €1,500.

Deputy Doherty says that more Government supports are needed across the board: