Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Further calls for emergency budget as back-to-school costs reach €1,500

A child’s education should be a cherished right.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who told the Tanaiste that for many parents, the price of education is a cause of concern and anxiety.

He says that back to school costs are only adding to the pressure families are facing – mentioning one mother who said it will cost €1,700 to return her child to school this September.

He also cited a report last year that said the average back-to-school cost for a secondary school student was €1,500.

Deputy Doherty says that more Government supports are needed across the board:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House
News, Top Stories

Revised Mica bill to be debated in Dail this afternoon

30 June 2022
pearse education dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for emergency budget as back-to-school costs reach €1,500

30 June 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Two month delay to four lane roadworks

30 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House
News, Top Stories

Revised Mica bill to be debated in Dail this afternoon

30 June 2022
pearse education dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further calls for emergency budget as back-to-school costs reach €1,500

30 June 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Two month delay to four lane roadworks

30 June 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2022
RNLI Rescue
News, Top Stories

Two people rescued after boat suffered mechanical issues off Malin Head

30 June 2022
BeLonGTo_RainbowBlood_1080x1350 (1)
Audio, News

‘Rainbow Blood’ a poem created by BelongTo Youth Services

30 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube