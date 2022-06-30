Housing Minister defends new defective blocks bill

The Minister for Housing has defended the Government’s response to the mica crisis.

Minister Darragh O’Brien addressed the Dail this afternoon as the Government’s revised defective blocks bill entered the second stage.

In a joint statement, homeowners in Donegal as well as Sligo, Mayo, Clare and Limerick say the Government has “…broken all parliamentary process when trying to rush this scheme through” – and that they won’t support it unless 80 of their amendments are added.

However Minister O’Brien says the new bill will give affected families a chance to move forward:

In response, Sinn Fein’s Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin says the rushed nature of the bill is a scandal: