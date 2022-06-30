New home for man forced to live in hospital due to lack of supported accommodation

A man with Down Syndrome who had to remain in hospital under delayed discharge due to a lack of funding for adequate care has moved to his new home.

The man in his 50s had been offered a place in a nursing home under the Fair Deal Scheme but was unable to avail of the space as funding was not granted.

However, the funding was approved on Monday and the man moved out of hospital into new accommodation yesterday.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon show, Gina Grant, PRO Donegal Down Syndrome said they are very happy with the outcome…