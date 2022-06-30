Normal People Connell’s GAA Shorts Under The Hammer For Ukranian Filmmakers

These distinctive blue and yellow GAA shorts featured in the series launched a thousand fan memes, had Gucci designing imitation pairs for sale, and profiled the sport of gaelic football to Hollywood and beyond. The shorts are also, of course, in the blue and yellow colours of Roscommon, Clare, Tipperary and Ukraine.

Normal People was BBC’s most streamed show of 2020, racking up 62.7 million streams from its launch in April to December. The show and all involved have multiple award nominations and wins, including 4 Emmy nominations, 7 BAFTA nominations, and a Best Actor win for Paul Mescal, 2 Golden Globe nominations and 15 IFTA nominations with 9 wins for Best Drama, Direction, Actor in a leading role (Paul Mescal), Best supporting Actor, Best Actress in a supporting role, Cinematography, Production Design, Script and Sound.

All funds raised in this auction will go via the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland, (SDGI(, to the Docudays.ua Ukraine Appeal to support filmmakers still documenting the war within Ukraine and to the ICFR Ukraine appeal https://www.icfr. international to support filmmakers from Ukraine & Russia who may need to relocate.

Veteran Film set auctioneer Sean Eacrett, seaneacrettauctions. ie is hosting the timed auction on easyliveauctions.com . Sean is ‘delighted to host this auction for such a good cause’.

The auction is open online now, Wednesday June 29th, until closing on Sunday July 17th at 6pm.

The Normal People Auction is being organised by Órla Murphy who in March gathered together a group of independent Irish filmmakers (‘Filmmakers supporting Filmmakers’) to raise funds and awareness (more info in editors notes below). This group already raised just over €10,000 to support their colleagues impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine attracting support from all corners of the industry; representative bodies (Screen Directors Guild of Ireland, Raising Films, Screen Producers Ireland, Women in Film & TV Ireland, Animation Ireland, Set Decorators Guild), The Lighthouse Cinema and international sales agents, alongside crew members, directors, writers, producers, production companies. Events to engage the general public included the sale and raffle of props and costumes donated by Shinawil, Brown Bag Films and Newbridge Silverware, along with a gala screening by The Lighthouse Cinema, Element Pictures and Eureka Film & Video.

All involved in the project are giving their services pro bono.

Órla Murphy said:

“In sending these funds to our fellow filmmakers we are also sending a message of solidarity, hope and respect.”

Ed Guiney, Founder and Company Director of Element Pictures said

“What is happening in Ukraine is utterly devastating. Along with Lenny Abrahamson, we at Element are proud to be supporting these charities and admire their brilliant work to help film makers.”

Darya Busel Chief Programmer of the Ukranian documentary filmmaker festival Docudays.ua, said:

“For the past four months, Ukrainian filmmakers are risking their lives and mental health to document the atrocities of war and let the world know about the war crimes, but not only that – they are gathering footage for future films. I’m sure the films that will emerge from the work that is being done now, will help us to understand this historical moment, when the whole world has to reconsider the principles on which it is built.

These films to come, will help us to face our traumas and to reconnect with ourselves. Because the worst thing the war is doing to you is that it takes your life from you. In every possible way; you can no longer plan anything, you are parted with your loved ones, you lose your home and everything you’ve been working so hard your whole life for… and in the end, one day, you can even be killed. It’s true that maybe cinema cannot change anything in the short term but it can definitely change a lot in the long perspective. On behalf of our colleagues in Docudays and in Ukrainian film, I am very thankful to all who donate to support us in doing this important work.’

Orwa Nyrabia ICFR Ukraine said:

“ We established ICFR because we believed that film people everywhere are a community, that attacking one film person anywhere is an attack on all of us, that with such acts of solidarity we can show the whole world that film people will stand up for each other. With our Irish colleagues efforts, that faith is renewed. The plight of our Ukranian colleagues today concerns all of us, and no matter how small or bg our contributions can be, they first and foremost send a message that is not financial; ‘we are with you, you are not alone’.