More Donegal drivers arrested on drink and drug offences


Gardaí in Donegal are still making arrests for drink and drug driving after the bank holiday weekend.

Yesterday in Letterkenny, a driver was arrested after failing roadside breath test as a result of being out the night before.

They now face a disqualification of 3 months and a €200 fine.

Meanwhile in Killygordon, a driver was arrested after they tested positive for cannabis.

A separate motorist failed to stop at the checkpoint in Killygordon and then didn’t to stop for Gardaí when they signalled to do so.

They were stopped a short time later with assistance from multiple Garda Units.

The driver was arrested for road traffic offences and has been held in custody to appear in court.

