Revised Mica bill to be debated in Dail this afternoon

The Government’s revised Mica and defective blocks redress bill is set to be debated in the Dail this afternoon.

The bill is in its second stage, with representations to be made by Government and opposition.

In a joint statement before the Dail debate today, homeowners in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Clare and Limerick claimed the government has “…broken all parliamentary process when trying to rush this scheme through the statutory legislative stages”, and that they will not support the bill unless 80 of their amendments are added.

The debate is set to get underway just before 2 o’clock.

Watch live here: https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/dail-eireann-live/