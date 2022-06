Donegal rider Richard Kerr is still savouring his first ever win in the UK after his victory at Knockhill this month.

His maiden win came after eight seasons competing across the water in the National Superstock Championship, the support series to the Bristish Superbike Championship.

Riding on his AMD Motorsport Honda, he crossed the line first by just 0.023 of a second.

Richard joined Oisin Kelly in studio this week to talk about the win and his hopes to build on it: