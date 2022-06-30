Two people rescued after boat suffered mechanical issues off Malin Head

Two people have been rescued after their boat suffered mechanical issues off Malin Head in the early hours of this morning.

Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked at 5.41am by the Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a fishing vessel 3 nautical miles off Malin Head.

The boat with 2 people onboard had developed mechanical issues.

The boat was safely towed into Malin Pier.

The RNLI are reminding people that if you are in difficulty in or on the water, or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.