On this weeks LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly was joined by former Finn Harps Captain now Drogheda United defender Keith Cowan.

On Friday night Finn Harps host the Champions and Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers while Derry City are heading for Dublin to play Bohemians and Sligo Rovers welcome Shelbourne to The Showgrounds on Saturday.

Cowan’s Drogheda are also in Dublin looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games at St Pats.