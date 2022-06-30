‘Your Council Day’ to put spotlight on climate action

The focus of this year’s ‘Your Council Day’ will put the spotlight on climate action.

Tomorrow, across social media, #YourCouncilDay will showcase the work of local authority employees who are working to make a difference to the lives of the people in the community.

The vital work of Donegal County Council’s employees and the role they are playing in the county’s fight to tackle climate change is being highlighted for this year’s ‘Your Council Day’, which takes place tomorrow.

A ‘behind the scenes’ look at a typical day in the council will also be provided.

The Council’s Chief Executive John McLaughlin says climate action requires public bodies like them, private enterprise and all citizens to take both the small and big steps within their control collectively to protect the planet for future generations.

He says from active travel initiatives and housing retrofits to reducing carbon emissions and working with partners and local communities to tackle the impact of climate change, Donegal County Council has risen to the challenge of leading the county’s climate action response.

The local authority will be developing a climate action plan, building on its existing Climate Adaptation Strategy and commitments in the Local Authority Climate Action Charter which will outline the steps the Council is taking and will take to meet climate targets and lead climate action.