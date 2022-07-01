Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy MacLochlainn slams new Mica redress bill

A Donegal Deputy has pleaded with the Government to get the defective blocks scheme right this time.

Sinn Fein’s Padraig MacLochlainn called on the Housing Minister to address a number of issues with the new redress bill, such as foundations not being included, as well as there being no capacity in the scheme to increase with inflation.

Deputy MacLochlainn has called on the Government to learn from the mistakes of what he called the “cruel” 90/10 scheme – and deliver justice for affected homeowners…

