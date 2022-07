Finn Harps were beaten by league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Friday night at Finn Park.

The game finished 1-0 with Rory Gaffney’s first half goal the difference between the two sides.

The defeat means Harps remain three points clear of bottom side UCD and 10 points off moving out of the relegation play off spot.

The Finn Harps Ollie Horgan spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game.