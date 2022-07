The latest Covid wave is having a ‘significant impact’ on patients in emergency departments, according to the head of the Saolta Hospital Group.

There are 812 patients in hospital with the virus – more than twice as many as three weeks ago.

Of those, 35 Covid patients are at Letterkenny University Hospital, as it continues to face major pressures.

Head of the Saolta Hospital Group, Tony Canavan, says the recent surge could lead to non-urgent procedures being cancelled again.