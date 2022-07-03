Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Adrian Meronk claims victory at the Irish Open

Irish Open winner Adrian Meronk. Photo: @IrishOpen_ on Twitter

Poland’s Adrian Meronk has won the Irish Open – his first victory on the European Tour.

He finished up on 20-under-par, three shots clear of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and the the chasing pack.

Shane Lowry finished up best of the Irish and in the top 10.

He carded am impressive 5-under round of 67 today to leave him 12-under all round and in a tie for 9th.

Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington both finished up on 7-under-par with Niall Kearney 2-under.

Denis Kirwan has the wrap of the final day at the Irish Open…

