Derry City signed Longford Town winger Ryan Graydon on a 2-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday.

The Candystripes are hopeful his clearance will be sorted so that he’s available for their Europa Conference League first leg tie against Riga FC, on Thursday night.

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to Kevin McLaughlin after the signing was announced…

New signing Ryan Graydon also spoke with Kevin McLaughlin…