The Tanaiste says now is not an appropriate time for a border poll.

Leo Varadkar says Government is focused on resolving the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol, which have reached a stalemate.

The Good Friday Agreement states that the Secretary of State for the North should call a referendum when it appears a majority are in favour of a United Ireland.

However Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the requirements for a border poll have not yet been met: