There have been calls from opposition for the Government to take measures to cut rents, and freeze them for a period of time.

It’s one of the targeted emergency measures the Sinn Fein is recommending to help tackle the rising cost of living.

The Government is expected to have up to 2 billion euro extra to spend in the budget in the Autumn.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Louise O’Reilly says the Government must do a number of things to help people now: