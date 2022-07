Irish Water say that water supplies may be interrupted in Drumkeen and the surrounding areas this afternoon as they work to repair a burst water main.

They’ve advised of potential temporary water outages in Drumkeen as well as Callan, Calnacor and Augheygault.

Irish Water say repairs are expected to be completed by 4pm today, and that it could take 2-3 hours after that time for supply to fully return to affected homes.