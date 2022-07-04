230 new jobs for Letterkenny

230 new jobs are on the cards for Letterkenny.

The Donegal News reports today that Tata Consultancy Services, which acquired much of Letterkenny’s pramerica operation in a recent takeover is seeking 200 new employees, while last week, Swiss based tech company Travizory Border Security confirmed it is seeking 30 new staff over the next two years.

It has opened a Development Centre at the CoLab building on the Donegal ATU campus.

Pic – Travizory’s Barry McLaughlin, Morgan Jorgensen, Garry Kelly, and Michelle Conaghan, IDA Ireland © IDA Ireland