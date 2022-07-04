Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

230 new jobs are on the cards for Letterkenny.

The Donegal News reports today that Tata Consultancy Services, which acquired much of Letterkenny’s pramerica operation in a recent takeover is seeking 200 new employees, while last week, Swiss based tech company Travizory Border Security  confirmed it is seeking 30 new staff over the next two years.

It has opened a Development Centre at the CoLab building on the Donegal ATU campus.

Pic – Travizory’s Barry McLaughlin, Morgan Jorgensen, Garry Kelly,  and Michelle Conaghan, IDA Ireland © IDA Ireland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

44 patients in LUH with Covid 19, none in ICU

4 July 2022
pramericacampus
News, Top Stories

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

4 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

44 patients in LUH with Covid 19, none in ICU

4 July 2022
pramericacampus
News, Top Stories

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

4 July 2022
dmrt 2
News, Top Stories

DMRT appeal for support after Bluestacks rescue

4 July 2022
budget
News, Top Stories

Summer Economic Statement to be published today

4 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube