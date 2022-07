A Glenties Councillor has called on Donegal County Council to do more to aid traffic flow through Burtonport.

Currently long-awaited works are underway to the pier at the town, but Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this has caused chaos for tourists as well as locals.

Many cars are parked illegally along the main street of the town, meaning that often the road is partially blocked for motorists.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says the Council now must step in: