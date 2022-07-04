Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

The HSE say that there are no plans to end child development check services in Donegal, after rumours that the service in the county was to cease.

This follows the cancellation of child development checks in West Dublin by the HSE last week due to staff shortages.

In a statement the HSE say that due to unplanned leave, some areas in Letterkenny were placed on Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls only as a two-week temporary measure, ending on the 8th of July.

After that date, checks for newborn babies, and children aged from 3 months as far as 48 months will be operating at full capacity again.

