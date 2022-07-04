Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

The HSE say that there are no plans to end child development check services in Donegal, after rumours that the service in the county was to cease.

This follows the cancellation of child development checks in West Dublin by the HSE last week due to staff shortages.

In a statement the HSE say that due to unplanned leave, some areas in Letterkenny were placed on Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls only as a two-week temporary measure, ending on the 8th of July.

After that date, checks for newborn babies, and children aged from 3 months as far as 48 months will be operating at full capacity again.

HSE Statement in full:

Child development and screening checks are carried out by the Public Health Nurse at different ages and stages in the child’s early years.

Public Health Nurses see the child following discharge from Hospital as a newborn baby, at three months, 9-11 months, 21-24 months and 46-48 months.

Outside of these times, the parents can contact their Public Health Nurse if they have any concerns about their children’s development.

 

There are no delays or backlogs of child development in the County including Letterkenny. Due to unplanned leave, some areas in Letterkenny were placed on Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls as a two-week temporary measure, this will end on the 8Th of July 2022.

Ends 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childcare
News, Top Stories

Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

4 July 2022
FinnerCampCoDonegal
News, Top Stories

Soldiers from Finner Camp to work security at Dublin Airport – Report

4 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

CES workers to strike in South Donegal

4 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Childcare
News, Top Stories

Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

4 July 2022
FinnerCampCoDonegal
News, Top Stories

Soldiers from Finner Camp to work security at Dublin Airport – Report

4 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

CES workers to strike in South Donegal

4 July 2022
donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube