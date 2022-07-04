Child development screening service to continue in Donegal

The HSE say that there are no plans to end child development check services in Donegal, after rumours that the service in the county was to cease.
This follows the cancellation of child development checks in West Dublin by the HSE last week due to staff shortages.
In a statement the HSE say that due to unplanned leave, some areas in Letterkenny were placed on Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls only as a two-week temporary measure, ending on the 8th of July.
After that date, checks for newborn babies, and children aged from 3 months as far as 48 months will be operating at full capacity again.
HSE Statement in full:
Child development and screening checks are carried out by the Public Health Nurse at different ages and stages in the child’s early years.
Public Health Nurses see the child following discharge from Hospital as a newborn baby, at three months, 9-11 months, 21-24 months and 46-48 months.
Outside of these times, the parents can contact their Public Health Nurse if they have any concerns about their children’s development.
There are no delays or backlogs of child development in the County including Letterkenny. Due to unplanned leave, some areas in Letterkenny were placed on Priority 1 and Priority 2 calls as a two-week temporary measure, this will end on the 8Th of July 2022.
