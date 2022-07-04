Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Extra €6.7 billion committed for this year’s Budget

Core Government spending will increase by 6.5 per cent this year in what’s been described as a bumper cost of living budget.

Ministers have confirmed September 27th will be the day they announce Budget 2023.

In total 6.7 billion euro extra will be spent next year – with 2.7 billion available for new measures.

A billion euro will be set aside for taxation measures – double what was expected.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says there will be one off measures to ease cost of living pressure, but they haven’t agreed a figure:

