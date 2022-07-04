Lecky Flyover security alert declared a hoax

A security alert close to the Lecky Flyover in Derry is over.

Shortly after 6.40 last evening, a suspicious object was found in the area.

It was examined by Ammunition Technical Officers, and declared as a hoax. A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes were then allowed to return.

Police say while in attendance, they came under sustained attack from a number of individuals armed with petrol bombs and paint bombs. Masonry, bottles and other items were also thrown at officers.

There were no injuries, but a number of police vehicles were damaged.