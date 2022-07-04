Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lecky Flyover security alert declared a hoax

A security alert close to the Lecky Flyover in Derry is over.

Shortly after 6.40 last evening, a suspicious object was found in the area.

It was examined by Ammunition Technical Officers, and declared as a hoax. A number of residents who had been evacuated from their homes were then allowed to return.

Police say while in attendance, they came under sustained attack from a number of individuals armed with petrol bombs and paint bombs. Masonry, bottles and other items were also thrown at officers.

There were no injuries, but a number of police vehicles were damaged.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

44 patients in LUH with Covid 19, none in ICU

4 July 2022
pramericacampus
News, Top Stories

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

4 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donconnect
News, Top Stories

Donegal Connect initiative launched in London

4 July 2022
Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC receives funding for Ballymacool footpath in Letterkenny

4 July 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

44 patients in LUH with Covid 19, none in ICU

4 July 2022
pramericacampus
News, Top Stories

230 new jobs for Letterkenny

4 July 2022
dmrt 2
News, Top Stories

DMRT appeal for support after Bluestacks rescue

4 July 2022
budget
News, Top Stories

Summer Economic Statement to be published today

4 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube