Traffic management in place for essential Letterkenny water works

Irish Water say traffic management measures will be in place in Letterkenny tonight and tomorrow night, as essential works are carried out.

In a statement, Irish Water and Donegal County Council say they will have crews on site from 7pm this evening, Monday 4th July, to 7am tomorrow morning 5th July, at the Station Roundabout and on the N56, opposite Kelly’s Centra Mountain Top.

The following night, from 7pm on Tuesday, July 5 to 7am on Wednesday morning, they say crews will also be working on Convent Road at the junction of College Farm Road, and at the Old Dunnes Stores Roundabout, Old Town.

Irish Water’s Paul Kilcoyne apologised for the inconvenience the works may cause but explained the benefits to the local community:

“These reinstatement works include an important road crossing and come after essential repairs to the sewer and water networks. We would like the thank the local community – businesses and residents- for their cooperation.”