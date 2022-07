Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 are back BIGGER than ever & now open for application!

We at Highland Radio are also excited and proud to be Letterkenny Chamber’s Media Partners this year!

For applications go to http://www.letterkennychamber.com/business-awards-22

Watch the launch with Toni Forrester (Letterkenny Chamber), Sean Quinn (Highland Radio) and Sinead Dooley (Eirgrid)