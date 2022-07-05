The Dail Business Committee will today discuss how much time should be given to debating the Remediation of Dwellings Affected by Defective Conll debatecrete Blocks Bill 2022 which was published last week.

By Thursday’s deadline, 80 amendments had been proposed following lengthy discussions involving opposition TDs, the Mica Action Group and others.

The Mica Action Group believes at least nine hours needs to be given over to a debate on the amendments, however, the government is understood to be proposing a two hour window for discussion.