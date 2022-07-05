Defective block affected homeowners to form a political party

Mica campaigners have today declared their intention to register as a political party.

They are signing the preliminary papers today, and have 28 days to finalise details, including the name of the party.

In tandem with that, they are challenging all members of Donegal County Council to publicly declare their support for the campaign, and in particular, the demand that at least nine hours be given to a discussion on the 80 amendments proposed to the bill ahead of a discussion tomorrow.

At present, the time allocated is two hours.

Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group says that was the last straw for the homeowners.

He spoke to Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show……