Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Defective block affected homeowners to form a political party

Mica campaigners have today declared their intention to register as a political party.

They are signing the preliminary papers today, and have 28 days to finalise details, including the name of the party.

In tandem with that, they are challenging all members of Donegal County Council to publicly declare their support for the campaign, and in particular, the demand that at least nine hours be given to a discussion on the 80 amendments proposed to the bill ahead of a discussion tomorrow.

At present, the time allocated is two hours.

Michael Doherty of the Mica Action Group says that was the last straw for the homeowners.

He spoke to Greg on today’s Nine til Noon Show……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective block affected homeowners to form a political party

5 July 2022
denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

5 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Troubles Legacy Bill passes Second Stage at Westminster

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Defective block affected homeowners to form a political party

5 July 2022
denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

5 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Troubles Legacy Bill passes Second Stage at Westminster

5 July 2022
fiscal advisory council 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fiscal Advisory Council chair backs ‘exceptional’ spending increases

5 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Siptu steps up pay campaign for care and community workers

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube