Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Fiscal Advisory Council chair backs ‘exceptional’ spending increases

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council says the government’s decision to increase spending by 6.5 per cent in the budget was needed, but we’re still a long way from chasing inflation.

A 6.7 billion euro package for Budget 2023 was announced in the Summer Economic Statement yesterday.

Chairperson Sebastian Barnes says previously a 5 per cent limit was in place to monitor the growth of spending.

However he concedes we’re currently in exceptional circumstances……

Of that 6.7 billion – there will be 2.3 billion euro in unallocated spending – it will have to accommodate any new public sector pay deal.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats and Finance Spokesperson Roisin Shortall says money is available now and should be used immediately……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

5 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Troubles Legacy Bill passes Second Stage at Westminster

5 July 2022
fiscal advisory council 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fiscal Advisory Council chair backs ‘exceptional’ spending increases

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

5 July 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
westminister hi-res
Audio, News, Top Stories

Troubles Legacy Bill passes Second Stage at Westminster

5 July 2022
fiscal advisory council 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fiscal Advisory Council chair backs ‘exceptional’ spending increases

5 July 2022
siptu2017
Audio, News, Top Stories

Siptu steps up pay campaign for care and community workers

5 July 2022
windfarm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Wind Energy Ireland calls for transformation of planning system

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube