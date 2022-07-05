Gardai investigating Landrover theft in Bundoran

Gardai are investigating the theft of a landrover in Bundoran in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The vehicle was seen the following night in Ballyshannon before it crossed the border into Fermanagh.

It was found abandoned in Ballyshannon the following morning.

Between 4 and 5am on Friday last July 1st, the black Landrover Freelander, partial registration

05 DL was stolen from an open shed in the Drumacrin Road area of Bundoran.

On Saturday evening at 9.45, the stolen jeep was observed by Gardaí at Carrickboy in Ballyshannon.

It then crossed the border into Belleek, before being located at The Rock in Ballyshannon just after 10 o’clock on Sunday morning.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have seen the jeep at any of those times, and in particular, anyone with dashcam footage to contact Ballyshannon Gardaí on 071-9858530.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Ballyshannon are also investigating a burglary at Batchelors Walk in the town between 7 o’clock on Sunday evening and 1 o’clock on Monday morning.

The rear window of a garage to the rear of a house was broken and entry was gained. It’s not believed that anything was stolen.