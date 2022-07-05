Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardai investigating Landrover theft in Bundoran

Gardai are investigating the theft of a landrover in Bundoran in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The vehicle was seen the following night in Ballyshannon before it crossed the border into Fermanagh.

It was found abandoned in Ballyshannon the following morning.

Between 4 and 5am on Friday last July 1st, the black Landrover Freelander, partial registration
05 DL was stolen from an open shed in the Drumacrin Road area of Bundoran.

On Saturday evening at 9.45, the stolen jeep was observed by Gardaí at Carrickboy in Ballyshannon.

It then crossed the border into Belleek, before being located at The Rock in Ballyshannon just after 10 o’clock on Sunday morning.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have seen the jeep at any of those times, and in particular, anyone with dashcam footage to contact Ballyshannon Gardaí on 071-9858530.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Ballyshannon are also investigating a burglary at Batchelors Walk in the town between 7 o’clock on Sunday evening and 1 o’clock on Monday morning.

The rear window of a garage to the rear of a house was broken and entry was gained. It’s not believed that anything was stolen.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

leo dail new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tensions flare in Dail over timing of new mica bill

5 July 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

5 July 2022
edward meehan
News, Top Stories

Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

leo dail new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tensions flare in Dail over timing of new mica bill

5 July 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

5 July 2022
edward meehan
News, Top Stories

Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

5 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Landrover theft in Bundoran

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube