GP says people still need to protect themselves and others

A Donegal GP has said he doesn’t want to scare people into receiving Covid 19 booster vaccines, but the reality is without them, people may die.

Dr Dennis McCauley, who chairs the IMO’s GP committee says there has been some Covid fatigue, and in some instances, people have been explaining symptoms away as summer colds, when in fact they have Covid 19.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr McCauley told Greg Hughes that Covid remains a serious threat, and people still need to protect themselves and others……….

