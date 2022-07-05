Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

Robbery, 92, Inch

Gardaí say they’re investigating the theft of a GPS system from a tractor in the Newtowncunningham area.

Letterkenny Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of theft that occurred at Killyverry, Newtowncunningham, between
Friday the 24th of June and Tuesday the 28th of June.

According to Gardaí, a tractor had been parked in a yard and the GPS system was stolen from it. The GPS equipment is black in colour and has been described as follows, a Trimble CFX 750 with magic box plus AG25 and antenna.

Anybody who has any information in relation to this theft is being asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Should anybody come across such equipment for sale second
hand they are also being asked to contact Gardaí.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

5 July 2022
edward meehan
News, Top Stories

Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

5 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

5 July 2022
edward meehan
News, Top Stories

Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

5 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Landrover theft in Bundoran

5 July 2022
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Police investigating mystery road collision in Derry

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube