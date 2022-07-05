Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

Gardaí say they’re investigating the theft of a GPS system from a tractor in the Newtowncunningham area.

Letterkenny Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of theft that occurred at Killyverry, Newtowncunningham, between

Friday the 24th of June and Tuesday the 28th of June.

According to Gardaí, a tractor had been parked in a yard and the GPS system was stolen from it. The GPS equipment is black in colour and has been described as follows, a Trimble CFX 750 with magic box plus AG25 and antenna.

Anybody who has any information in relation to this theft is being asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Should anybody come across such equipment for sale second

hand they are also being asked to contact Gardaí.