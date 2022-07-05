National Record for Kelly & World Silver for Kearns

John Kelly wrote himself into Irish Athletics history on Tuesday evening as the Finn Vally man set a new national shot putt record.

For the first time in his career he threw over 20 metres, with a 20.16m effort to pick up a bronze medal at the Cork City Sports World Continential Tour meet.

Italian Nick Ponzio won the shot competition with a throw of 20.71m

Kelly’s recent top quality form seen him take the National Senior title just last weekend in Santry and at the time set a new championship record.

Elsewhere, another Finn Valley athlete was in medal winning form as Ciara Kearns took silver at the World Masters in Finland.

A superb leap of 5.58m secured Ciara a podium in the Long Jump.

